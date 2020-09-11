BEMIDJI -- After having its last two concerts of the 2019-20 season canceled because of COVID-19, the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra has found a home for six performances in the coming months.

The BSO will present concerts Oct. 3-4, Nov. 14-15 and Dec. 5-6 at The Bluebelle Event Venue, which is located seven miles north of U.S. Highway 2 on County Road 9 (Cardinal Road).

Conductor and Music Director Beverly Everett said the Bemidji High School Auditorium, where the BSO normally performs, is not available to outside groups for the time being. She said information about concerts in 2021 will be announced at a later date.

Concerts at The Bluebelle will be limited to 130 attendees. The orchestra will perform two concerts each weekend instead of one, and all of the performances will be streamed live.

Ticket information will be available through the BSO’s Facebook page.