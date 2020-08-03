BEMIDJI -- For the first time in months the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra was back to performing this past weekend.
Although the porch of the Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast isn't their typical setting, director Beverly Everett and five members of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra performed three outdoor concerts called “Positive Vibrations."
A socially distanced crowd surrounds the porch at Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast for the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s “Positive Vibrations” performance on Sunday afternoon. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Patrick Riley performs a Chopin piece on the cello during the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s “Positive Vibrations” performance on Sunday afternoon at Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
A pair claps after a song during the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra “Positive Vibrations” performance on Sunday afternoon at Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Bemidji Symphony Orchestra Director Beverly Everett speaks at the end of the “Positive Vibrations” concert on Sunday afternoon at Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Timothy Pinkerton performs on the violin during the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra’s “Positive Vibrations” concert on Sunday afternoon at Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)