Music Director Beverly Everett and five members of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will perform three outdoor concerts called “Positive Vibrations” from the porch at Lake Bemidji Bed & Breakfast, 915 Lake Blvd. NE. They are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 31 and Saturday, Aug. 1, and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 2.

The orchestra’s final two concerts of the 2019-20 season were canceled because of COVID-19 restrictions, and the popular Summer Pops concert also was called off. For musicians and music lovers in the community, the time off has been frustrating.

“I think all of us have learned a big lesson in how maybe in the past we’ve taken for granted these opportunities,” Everett said. “Musicians themselves and for me as a conductor it’s a twofold thing. We want to be able to use our talents and keep going, but also we want to think about what we can give out to the world to try to help people a little bit and to lift them up.”

The concerts are free, but only about 25 tickets are available for each performance, and attendees must reserve tickets online through the BSO website: bemidjisymphony.org. The BSO is adhering to safety guidelines provided by the Minnesota Department of Health. To provide a safe environment, attendees are required to bring their own face mask to wear, to bring their own lawn chair, and to sit at least six feet from the nearest group.

A free-will offering will be taken during the concert.

“We will be accepting donations,” Everett said, “because we’ve lost a big chunk of our revenue.”

The concerts will also be streamed live on Facebook, and videos will be available on YouTube, Facebook and the BSO website at a later time.

Joining Everett on the porch will be Melanie Hanson, Timothy Pinkerton and Jon Larson on violin and vocals, Suzanne Larson on viola and Patrick Riley on cello. Everett will accompany on keyboard.

Riley, the orchestra’s principal cellist emeritus, planned to retire after many years with the BSO, but has agreed to return for “Positive Vibrations.” Hanson is the orchestra’s concertmaster, Suzanne Larson is principal viola, Jon Larson is first violin and Pinkerton is principal second violin.

Since the group is unable to rehearse ahead of the concerts, Everett said the Friday night performance will feature mostly solos chosen by each of the musicians. They will add more ensemble pieces for the Saturday and Sunday concerts.

“On Sunday we’ll kind of culminate everything with a couple of baroque concertos for strings and keyboard,” she said.

In the event of inclement weather, this event will be canceled and will not be rescheduled.