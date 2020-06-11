BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, June 17.

The third recital will feature Stacy Crystal on piano. Crystal is the church musician for First Presbyterian Church.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.