BEMIDJI -- The next virtual recital of the Summer Recital Series presented by the Bemidji Area Church Musicians begins at noon on Wednesday, June 10.

This second recital will feature musicians of Calvary Lutheran Church under the direction of Shar Paquette. The 30-minute recital program will feature Mattie Snyder on cello, Amanda Willis on piano, Shar Paquette on organ, Taylor Borders on vocals, Tony Kerr on saxophone and Joel Roberts on the tenor saxophone.

The recitals may be viewed on the BACM Facebook page and YouTube channel. Both places have a way to donate. Donations can also be made by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN. Funds support scholarship programs for freshman college students in music study, Fellowships for BSU students to serve in Bemidji churches and for young organ students.

For more information, call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.