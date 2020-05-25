BEMIDJI -- A music event titled "Music By The Mississippi with Adam Steele and Friends" will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, in front of the Tourist Information Center in Paul Bunyan Park.

"After reading last week that Mississippi Music has canceled this summer's performances," event organizer Adam Steele said in a release. "I am going to try to carry on the tradition that Mississippi Music initiated of summer weekly live music at the Bemidji Waterfront until they are active again."

Organizers hope to continue the events on a weekly basis, weather permitting. The first MBTM performance will feature Adam Steele on 12-string guitar and vocals, performing in genres of country, folk, pop and Celtic. To see examples of his work, visit adamsteeleguitar.com. A variety of other artists will be invited to future events.

The weekly event is free for the public to attend. Free-will donations to benefit future events (e.g. other performing artists and advertising) will be accepted at each weekly MBTM performance, the release said.

Park seating is limited so people are advised to bring lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Bringing non-alcoholic beverages is also encouraged, as the park water fountains are turned off and the park restrooms are also presently closed.

Social-distancing of those not living in the same household is encouraged; masks are also recommended.