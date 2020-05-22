WALKER, Minn. -- The owner of Moondance Events, Kathy Bieloh, on Friday, May 22, announced the postponement of Moondance Jam 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement comes after it was announced in April that the 14th Annual Moondance Jammin' Country Fest had been postponed until 2021.

At that time, Bieloh disclosed that the rock music festival still had a tentative date set for July 16-18; but now, after further consideration, the event has been rescheduled for July 22-24, 2021.

After 28 years of holding Moondance Jam, Bieloh said its cancellation this year is necessary to ensure the safety of all involved.

“As I have watched this all play out here in the northland, across the state and nation, it has become pretty clear that we will not be able to get together for Moondance Jam this summer like we had been hoping,” Bieloh said in a press release.

Although no refunds will be given, tickets, camping and chair tags that were purchased for the 2020 event will still be valid for Moondance Jam 29 in 2021.

However, if customers are unable to make the event, Bieloh said she will extend the value of their purchase in the form of a Moondance credit voucher, which can be used at any Moondance festival in 2021 or 2022.

To take advantage of the credit offer, customers will need to send their tickets, camping passes and/or chair passes back to Moondance Events by July 15. In return, organizers will mail back credit vouchers.

“If I were to give out refunds this year there is no way that the Jam will happen next year,” Bieloh said. “I wish that I could do more, but this is the best I can do to try to make this right.”

To contact Moondance Events, you can call (218) 836-1055, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The mailing address is Moondance Events, PO Box 969, Walker, MN 56484