BEMIDJI --The Bemidji Area Church Musicians have announced the lineup for their 2020 Summer Virtual Recital Series. Each virtual concert will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. each Wednesday from June 3 through Aug. 26, and may be viewed on their Facebook page or their YouTube channel .

The serious includes:

June 3: First City Handbell Choir, Carol Johnson and Vicki Stenerson, co-directors for St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church.

Calvary Lutheran Musicians, Mattie Snyder on cello, Amanda Willis on piano, Shar Paquette on organ, Tayler Borders on vocal, Tony Kerr on saxophone and Joel Roberts on tenor saxophone for Calvary Lutheran Church.

Stacy Crystal on piano for First Presbyterian Church.

Shared Organ Recital with Maddy Lawrence, Linda Wagner, Sarah Carlson, Phil Hermann for United Methodist Church

St. Mark's Musicians for St. Mark's Lutheran Church.

Bemidji Brass Quintet with Kyle Reiss, Scott Guidry, Ryan Webber, Brendan Paulsen and Eve Sumsky for First Baptist Church.

Lois Simonson on piano, Kari Miller on flute, Sanna Gustafson on saxophone and Katelyn Tinglestad on violin for Evangelical Covenant Church.

Trinity Lutheran Musicians for Trinity Lutheran Church.

St. Philip's Musicians for St. Philip's Church.

Cheryl Durant on piano, Traci Schanke on soprano and Annalise Aakhus on mezzo-soprano for New Salem Lutheran Church.

Jennifer (Paquette) Ellis on piano and folk harp for Calvary Lutheran Church.

Glenn Seibel on euphonium and Wayne Hoff on piano for United Methodist Church.

Aug. 26: Sarah Carlson on organ for First Lutheran Church.

Bemidji Area Church Musicians has never charged for the concerts, however, a donation is requested. BACM provides college scholarships for college students majoring in music; church fellowships to secondary education students majoring in music and organ scholarships to young students currently studying piano that receive instructor recommendation.

Donations can be made online through their Facebook page or by sending a check to BACM, 701 31st St. NW, Bemidji, MN.

The public is invited to tune in to all of the recitals in the season. For more information call Kenneth Wold at (218) 751-2554, Carol Johnson at (218) 751-0415 or Shar Paquette at (218) 766-3211.