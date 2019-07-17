BRAINERD, Minn. -- Lakes Jam organizers reported Tuesday, May 12, it is now clear going forward with the music event June 24-27 is no longer an option due to recent news from Gov. Tim Walz.

Lakes Jam is moving to Aug. 5–8 at Brainerd International Raceway. “Yes this year at BIR!” Lakes Jam reported in a news release, using music lyrics and band names to create the release.

“Hopefully it won’t be much longer that ‘Buy My Own Drinks’ is your new normal and you can join the festival world again!” Lakes Jam stated. “We have worked all year for this, ‘Prayed for You’ and aren’t ready to give up on yall! We have many details to finalize as ‘Time Marches On,’ so please be patient with us.”

Lakes Jam stated the organization is currently working to retain as much of the musicians expected to play at the event as possible. Jon Pardi and the Friday night lineup is now planned for Thursday Aug. 6. RATT and the rock lineup will move to Saturday, Aug. 8. Brothers Osborne may have to be replaced due to a previous engagement. The original Saturday lineup will be moved to Friday, Aug 7. The plan is to have Hairball perform Aug 5.

“We will have an update again within the next few weeks in regards to the rest of the artists, but we believe much of the lineup will remain the same!” organizers stated.

For more information, email info@lakesjam.com.



