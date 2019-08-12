BEMIDJI -- You can take concerts away from the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, but you can’t keep its conductor and musicians from performing.

The final two concerts of the season were canceled because of coronavirus, but music director Beverly Everett has posted a song on YouTube featuring BSO members and guest musicians. It was Everett’s own arrangement of Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World.”

“I thought it would be a really appropriate song for right now,” Everett said in a phone interview from her home in Bismarck, N.D.

Weeks ago after the pandemic shut everything down, Everett started planning the virtual performance. She had a lot to learn about technology, and even had to buy a new computer in order to have the capacity to do so. She was driven by two main factors.

“When everything started unfolding, one was wanting to continue to find ways to share music,” she said, “because it’s a weird feeling for performers to suddenly have all that taken away from you.” The second factor was “recognizing how much the music meant to people, and how much they might need that.”

In March, Everett began sharing music on her Facebook page. She recorded songs for Mass at Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bismarck. Everett played organ and piano, and some of the songs included vocalists from the church.

Meanwhile, she started working on the cyber song project. Everett arranged “What a Wonderful World” for orchestra, using music notation software. She contacted members of the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra and various guest artists, asking them to record their parts for the piece. The positive reaction was swift.

“I was so touched by the people who immediately started sending things in,” Everett said. “Somehow I got the idea to reach out to some of our guests artists, too. Just for the fun of it. Some of them were some of the first to send in their recordings. We have people from coast to coast.”

Brayden Drevlow, a piano virtuoso who appeared with the BSO last year, joined in by recording a violin part on his grandfather’s violin. Another participant was Hannah Holman, a cellist with the New York City Ballet Orchestra whose last performance was March 3 at Carnegie Hall. Spencer Konecne, a 2019 Bemidji High School graduate whose freshman year at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls was cut short, contributed a trombone video.

And of course, many regular members of the BSO are included.

After about 30 individual contributions were received, Everett had to figure out how to produce and post the video.

“I feel like this whole thing has been part of a new degree in music technology that I never obtained,” she said with a laugh. “I’ve really had to up my skills and my knowledge level.”

Everett’s last live concert was on March 14 with the Bismarck-Mandan Symphony Orchestra. As she was announcing that it was one of the only orchestra concerts taking place that night, the audience interrupted her with applause and brought her to tears.

“I think it was that, seeing how people were so appreciative at that time,” Everett said. “Seeing how much that music meant to those people was part of what fueled us to want to reach out and keep performing and keep producing music for them.”

It’s unclear when the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra will return to the stage for its 82nd season. The Summer Pops concert, held in late July or early August, is a possibility. Updates will be available on the orchestra's website.

“We’re all still trying to do what we do and hope for the best that we can reconvene to certainly start up in the fall, but maybe even have our summer concert,” Everett said.