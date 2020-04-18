DULUTH -- For the second time in three weeks, Bob Dylan has quietly dropped a new-to-us song onto the internet, this time the relatively short and spare “I Contain Multitudes.”

The song, which like his 17-plus-minute ballad “Murder Most Foul” dropped at midnight,” lists the many moods of its protagonist, delivered in Dylan’s chill spoken-word, mostly even-toned style. It could be considered a 4-minute flex.

“Got a telltale heart like Mr. Poe / Got skeletons in the walls of people you know / I’ll drink to the truth and the things we said / I’ll drink to the man that shares your bed / I paint landscapes and I paint nudes / I contain multitudes,” he sings in the second verse.

First, from Dylan's Twitter account, came the message: #IContainMultitudes. Then, the followup, a list of ways to hear the song, including SoundCloud and Spotify.

“Murder Most Foul,” which has at its center the assassination of John F. Kennedy, drops cultural nuggets into the mix. So does this one: Anne Frank, Rolling Stones, Beethoven and fast food tacos.

Before these songs, Dylan, who was born in Duluth, last released original music in his 2012 album “The Tempest.”