AUSTIN, Minn. — Hormel Foods, parent company of Jennie-O Turkey Store in Willmar, announced an encore virtual live concert, Hope and Thanks Encore, to take place at 7 p.m. Friday, April 17, on the Hormel Foods YouTube channel , according to a company news release.

The concert will feature Chris Kroeze, runner-up on Season 15 of NBC's Emmy-winning television show "The Voice," with opening performances by Natalie Murphy, Nick Hoffman, Kat Perkins and Kennedi.

"Our last virtual concert surpassed our expectations, and we were thrilled with the overwhelming response from our nearly 20,000 team members who continue to work with passion and dedication to keep the food supply moving and to provide food to people during this crisis," said Jim Snee, chairman of the board, president and chief executive officer at Hormel Foods. "This special encore concert is the latest way we can thank our team members and provide a memorable experience for them, their family and friends. I'm excited to have another opportunity for us to come together and enjoy the fantastic music the artists provide."

The performers have toured the world, appeared at the Grand Ole Opry and shared the stage with music legends such as Blake Shelton, Kenny Chesney, Travis Tritt, the Doobie Brothers and more.

Hoffman is also the host of the Outdoor Channel television series "Nick's Wild Ride" and is also co-founder of his band, The Farm.

Kat Perkins opened for Bon Jovi, and has worked with some of the music industry's most well-known acts. She was a three-chair turn on Season 6 of NBC's The Voice and charted in the top 5 on iTunes several times.

Kennedi is a talented singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist and has penned hits for some of today's biggest musical acts, including Ariana Grande and Jonas Brothers.

Hormel hosted the first concert April 3 as a thank you to Hormel employees for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the event, Hormel announced a donation of 200,000 meals to aid Feeding America and other hunger-relief organizations.

Hormel has also earmarked more than $4 million to be used as bonuses, increased its employee assistance fund, extended paid sick leave and waived waiting periods and eligibility requirements for certain benefits.

The headlining Kroeze is no stranger to Hormel. He grew up in Barron, Wis., where the company has a Jennie-O Turkey Store production facility that employs his father.

"Some of my earliest memories are of my dad talking about working for Jennie-O and everything they do to help their neighbors. Jennie-O is the heart of our community here in Barron, as I know so many of these Hormel Foods locations are around the world," Kroeze said.

In addition to the 200,000 donated meals announced during the first concert, Hormel Foods pledged $1 million in cash and product donations to assist nonprofits with their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company's monetary and product donations are being made to local, national and global hunger-relief organizations. Feeding America, Convoy of Hope and Conscious Alliance are among those receiving immediate funding and donations.



