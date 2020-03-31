FARGO — Nashville-based country singer Blind Joe will play a special online concert Thursday, April 2, to benefit Fargo's Great Plains Food Bank when more people are turning to the organization for help.

The food bank announced earlier this week that Joseph "Blind Joe" Bommersbach, a Kindred, N.D., native and 2000 graduate of Fargo North High School who competed on "The Voice," will start the concert at 7 p.m. Central via Facebook Live. The concert will be available Thursday on the Facebook pages for Blind Joe (facebook.com/theblindjoe/) and the Great Plains Food Bank (facebook.com/GreatPlainsFoodBank/).

During the concert, fans and viewers can make donations to the food bank and interact with Blind Joe by leaving comments or making song requests.