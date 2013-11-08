Joe Diffie, a 1990s country star, died Sunday, March 29, after contracting COVID-19, according to his Facebook page. Rolling Stone magazine confirmed the death with Diffie's publicist.

Diffie, a Grammy Award-winning artist who had hits with "John Deere Greene," "Pickup Man," and "Third Rock from the Sun," announced the diagnosis Friday and said that he was under medical care. "We want to remind all my fans and the public to be vigilant, cautious and careful during this pandemic," the message said, asking for privacy for his family.

His final performance was March 8, an unplugged set alongside Mark Chestnutt and David Lee Murphy in Charleston, West Virginia.

