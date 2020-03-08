FRIDLEY -- It was a clean sweep for Bemidji High School performers on Saturday, March 7 at the Totino Grace Show Choir Spectacular.

Vocalmotive was crowned grand champion and La Voce Ballo won first place in the single-gender division at the season's final competition.

It capped an outstanding year for both BHS groups. Vocalmotive was grand champion in three of its five competitions, and La Voce Ballo won first place at two of its four competitions.

“This group (of students) are just some of the most professional musicians and dancers I’ve had,” said Vocalmotive director Chris Fettig. “They approached everything in a real mature way. We had a great bond between all the kids, great chemistry. The attitude of the group was fantastic.”

Vocalmotive and La Voce Ballo will be on stage two final times this weekend when they host The Sound Exchange, a five-member vocal group from Minneapolis. Concerts are scheduled at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the BHS Auditorium. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students. They are available at Lueken’s Village Foods North and South or online at brownpapertickets.com. A limited number of tickets might be available at the door.

Fettig said the groups enjoy the end-of-season performances after going through the rigors of competition.

“They love it because it’s in our own auditorium, with better lighting and sound than we have at these competitions,” Fettig said. “The home crowd is always really electrifying. The pressure is off, and they just can enjoy doing the show. It’s a perfect way to end the season.”

Vocalmotive won grand champion honors at Totino Grace for the sixth time since 2006. It also was honored for best choreography, best band and best spirit.

Fettig was especially pleased with the spirit award.

“It means our kids were so supportive of the other teams,” he said. “Their character is wonderful. Rehearsals were always a joy. The kids just brought their full energy right up to the very last one. Just doing the run through in our last practice was probably one of the best shows they ever did.”

Riverside Company from Hastings, a perennial regional powerhouse, finished first runner-up.