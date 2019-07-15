WACONIA -- Bemidji High School's Vocalmotive show choir brought home plenty of hardware from the Waconia Star Power competition held on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Vocalmotive was named Grand Champion of the open division, beating out the Headliners from Sioux City (Iowa) East. Bemidji's troupe also won best visual (choreography) honors, and Vocalmotive's Louis Saxton was named best male vocalist for the third straight competition this year. The Vocalmotive band took second place.

The Sioux City East choir has been a competitive show choir for more than 30 years and has won 50 grand champion trophies.

Bemidji's La Voce Ballo choir was second runnerup at the Waconia event.

Nineteen show choirs from Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota and Minnesota performed at the Star Power event.

Next up for the Bemidji show choirs is Swinging on the River hosted by Hastings High School on Saturday, Feb. 22.