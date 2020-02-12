GRAND FORKS — Two bands that have sold millions of records will play at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks this fall.

Def Leppard, inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2019, will appear Oct. 12 at the Alerus Center with special guest ZZ Top. The concert was announced by the Alerus Center Thursday morning. The event is part of Def Leppard's 20/20 Vision fall tour, which is scheduled for 16 cities, ranging from Albany, N.Y., to Spokane, Wash.

"What a year this is going to be," Def Leppard's Joe Elliot said in a press release. "First, sold out stadiums, then we get to go on tour with the mighty ZZ Top. Having been an admirer of the band for a lifetime, it's going to be a pleasure to finally do some shows together."

Def Leppard reached the pinnacle of its chart success in the 1980s, but has seen 2.5 billion streams since releasing their music digitally a year ago, according to a release provided by the Alerus Center. The band's hits include "Rock of Ages," "Pour Some Sugar on Me" and "Foolin."

ZZ Top's notable hits include "La Grange," "Legs" and "Sharp Dressed Man."

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, Feb. 21, at LiveNation.com