FARGO — Guns N' Roses will welcome you to the Fargodome on Aug. 23 when the legendary rock band returns to town.

The group’s 1987 breakthrough album, “Appetite for Destruction,” included hits like “Welcome to the Jungle,” “Paradise City” and “Sweet Child o’ Mine.” They followed it up with the two-part album “Use Your Illusion” in 1991.

In 1993, the group was one of the first to play the Fargodome. They returned in 2002, touring behind "Chinese Democracy," with only lead singer Axl Rose remaining in the band.

The current tour features Rose reunited with guitarist Slash and bassist Duff McKagan, with guitarist Richard Fortus, keyboardist Dizzy Reed, drummer Frank Ferrer and singer Melissa Reese rounding out the lineup.

Tickets go on sale at noon on Friday, Feb. 7, ranging from $61.50 to $227. Tickets are available at https://www.livenation.com/ and http://fargodome.com/. The tour also will play Minneapolis on July 24 at Target Field.