ST. PAUL — An accidental overdose killed St. Paul rapper Alexis “Lexii Alijai” Lynch on New Year’s Day, according to the Hennepin County medical examiner.

An autopsy revealed Lynch died of “mixed fentanyl and ethanol toxicity,” according to a news release issued by the medical examiner’s office. Her death was ruled accidental.

The 21-year-old rising hip-hop star was found dead by Minneapolis police officers who were summoned to the Loews Hotel in downtown Minneapolis about 2 p.m., according to police reports.



Her death is under investigation by the Minneapolis Police Department.

Lynch lived in Burnsville with her mother at the time of her death, but she was raised in St. Paul, where she attended the downtown Creative Arts Secondary School.

Her career started when she rapped over songs like Bryson Tiller’s “Exchange,” Meek Mill’s “Cold Hearted” and Drake’s “Girls Love Beyonce,” according to Variety magazine.

She also was known for her collaboration with the singer Kehlani on the 2015 song “Jealous.” The song was on Kehlani’s 2015 mixtape “You Should Be Here,” which was nominated for best urban contemporary album at the Grammys.