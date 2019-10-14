Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artist Alice Cooper will play a show next year at the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, the venue announced Tuesday morning, Oct. 15.

Cooper is just coming off a United Kingdom tour and has announced his plans for 2020. The Grand Forks concert is scheduled for Friday, April 10. Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18.

The heavy metal rocker has performed for five decades, wearing trademark makeup and incorporating various props into his shows. The show in Grand Forks will be an extension of his "Ol' Black Eyes" show, which debuted this year. Cooper earned induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2011.

Cooper's opening act in Grand Forks will be Lita Ford, who was a founding member of the Runaways in the 1970s and later launched a successful solo career.