The orchestra announced Thursday morning, Oct. 10, that music director Osmo Vanska and the orchestra will perform in Hanoi to celebrate the 25th anniversary of restored diplomatic relations between the United States and Vietnam. The orchestra will also perform in Ho Chi Minh City (formerly known as Saigon) and be involved with students in both cities.

The orchestra will begin the tour with performances in Seoul, South Korea. Vanska was recently appointed music director of Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra.

The tour will be from June 21 to July 3, 2020. It will be one of the signature events of Vanska’s final three years as Minnesota Orchestra music director, according to a news release.

“I believe that music has the extraordinary capacity to bring cultures together and to create understanding between people,” Vanska said in the news release. “Our tours to Cuba and South Africa have been a very meaningful part of my tenure with the Minnesota Orchestra — and now once more we have the opportunity to help build goodwill between countries through music. It will be an honor to represent the U.S. and perform in Vietnam, and I’m personally so gratified I’ll have the opportunity to introduce the Minnesota Orchestra to South Korean audiences.”

The Seoul Philharmonic Orchestra announced last May that Vanska would become its new music director — a role he’ll hold concurrently with his Minnesota job — beginning in January.

During his tenure, Vanska has led the orchestra on five European tours, as well as an August 2018 visit to London’s BBC Proms, and on tours to Cuba in 2015 and South Africa in 2018.