Fans attending events at the X will be allowed to carry a clear tote (plastic, vinyl or PVC) no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches or a plastic storage bag one gallon or smaller that’s resealable and clear. Small bags, such as a clutch purse, with or without a handle or strap, will be allowed as long as they don’t exceed 5 by 8 inches.

For added security, Xcel Energy Center will no longer allow guests to leave the venue and re-enter for any reason, including to smoke.

Starting Thursday with the Blink-182 concert, the venue will also have dedicated electronic payment systems at select concessions stands. These locations will only accept credit and gift cards, as well as mobile payments like Apple Pay. The move is aimed at creating faster moving lines.