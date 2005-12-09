BEMIDJI -- Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront will present its last concert of the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Paul Bunyan Park.

The concert will feature the band Known Only Locally and Friends. Known Only Locally first formed in Bemidji the mid-1970’s and they have been performing in one form or another ever since, a release said. Next week, KOL’s Kristi Tell Miller and Miriam Tell will be joined by Keith Thunem, Eric Carlson and Kate Tesar as well as Liz Luoma Swanson and Dan Will. Sawyer Corcoran, will also be playing a few tunes on the fiddle.

A beer garden will be available to those 21 and older, and food trucks will be located on site. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets or boats to enjoy this family friendly music venue. In case of rainy weather, local media will make announcements and signs will be posted near the venue directing concertgoers to Brigid’s Pub.