    Saved by streaming: The music industry's bright spot looks a lot like vinyl once did.

    By Troy Becker Today at 2:12 p.m.
    Music streaming produced $7.7 billion in revenues last year for the recorded music industry, easily making up the largest segment of profits for an industry that had suffered several years of decline.

    The revenue source in 2018 matched the levels produced by vinyl in 1974.

    Ever since 2005, streaming revenues have increased and progressively have produced a larger percentage of revenue. By 2015, music streaming fueled growth in an industry that suffered 10 consecutive years of revenue decline.

    Here's a closer look at revenue sources for the record music industry since 1973.

