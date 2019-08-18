BEMIDJI -- Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront will present its next free concert from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Paul Bunyan Park.

The concert will feature the band Honky Tonk Jump, playing swingin’ Texas dance hall music in the tradition of Bob Wills and Ernest Tubb. The group, which includes an accordion and pedal steel, will throw in some tunes from Hank Williams and other honky-to legends, so get ready to dance, a release said.

A beer garden will be available to those 21 and older, and food trucks will be located on site. Fans are encouraged to bring chairs, blankets or boats to enjoy this family friendly music venue. In case of rainy weather, local media will make announcements and signs will be posted near the venue directing concertgoers to Brigid’s Pub.