This week marks the 50th anniversary of Woodstock , the iconic musical festival that attracted 500,000 people to a dairy farm outside of Bethel, New York.

A star-studded lineup produced legendary performances just a month removed from the U.S. landing on the moon -- making the summer of 1969 one of the most memorable of the 20th century.

A documentary, "Woodstock: Three Days That Defined A Generation," airs on PBS this month and is available through streaming. Click on the documentary website to find your local listing or streaming link.

Below you'll find an interactive graphic with details about the original Woodstock concert and a link to a special tribute concert at Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, Minn.