2019 Grammys winners: Full list
LOS ANGELES — Here is a complete list of Grammy Award winners from Sunday night.
Record of the Year “This Is America” — Childish Gambino
Album of the Year “Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves
Song of the Year “This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)
New Artist Dua Lipa
Pop Solo Performance “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga
Pop Duo/Group Performance “Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper
Pop Vocal Album “Sweetener” — Ariana Grande
Rock Song “Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)
Rock Album “From the Fires” — Greta Van Fleet
Alternative Music Album “Colors” — Beck
Urban Contemporary Album “Everything Is Love” — The Carters
Rap Song “God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)
Rap Album “Invasion of Privacy” — Cardi B
R&B Album “H.E.R.” — H.E.R.
Country Album “Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves
Jazz Instrumental Album Emanon” — The Wayne Shorter Quartet
Latin Pop Album “Sincera” — Claudia Brant
Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album “Aztlán” — Zoé
Song Written for Visual Media “Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)
Producer of the Year, Nonclassical Pharrell Williams
Music Video "This Is America” — Childish Gambino
Musical Theater Album “The Band’s Visit” — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist
Contemporary Instrumental Album “Steve Gadd Band” — Steve Gadd
Gospel Album “Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly
Contemporary Christian Music Album “Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle
World Music Album “Freedom” — Soweto Gospel Choir
Score Soundtrack for Visual Media “Black Panther” — Ludwig Göransson, composer
New Age Album “Opium Moon” — Opium Moon
American Roots Song “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters
Bluegrass Album “The Travelin’ McCourys” — The Travelin’ McCourys
Traditional Blues Album “The Blues Is Alive and Well” — Buddy Guy
Contemporary Blues Album “Please Don’t Be Dead” — Fantastic Negrito
Folk Album “All Ashore” — Punch Brothers
Country Song “Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters
Opera Recording “Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer
Reggae Album “44/876” — Sting and Shaggy
Jazz Vocal Album “The Window” — Cécile McLorin Salvant
Latin Jazz Album “Back to the Sunset” — Dafnis Prieto Big Band
R&B Song “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters