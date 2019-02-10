2019 Grammys winners: Full list

Album of the Year “Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

Song of the Year “This Is America” — Donald Glover and Ludwig Göransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

New Artist Dua Lipa

Pop Solo Performance “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

Pop Duo/Group Performance “Shallow” — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

Pop Vocal Album “Sweetener” — Ariana Grande

Rock Song “Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff and Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

Rock Album “From the Fires” — Greta Van Fleet

Alternative Music Album “Colors” — Beck

Urban Contemporary Album “Everything Is Love” — The Carters

Rap Song “God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels and Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

Rap Album “Invasion of Privacy” — Cardi B

R&B Album “H.E.R.” — H.E.R.

Country Album “Golden Hour” — Kacey Musgraves

Jazz Instrumental Album Emanon” — The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Latin Pop Album “Sincera” — Claudia Brant

Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album “Aztlán” — Zoé

Song Written for Visual Media “Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

Producer of the Year, Nonclassical Pharrell Williams

Music Video "This Is America” — Childish Gambino

Musical Theater Album “The Band’s Visit” — Etai Benson, Adam Kantor, Katrina Lenk and Ari’el Stachel, principal soloists; Dean Sharenow and David Yazbek, producers; David Yazbek, composer and lyricist

Contemporary Instrumental Album “Steve Gadd Band” — Steve Gadd

Gospel Album “Hiding Place” — Tori Kelly

Contemporary Christian Music Album “Look Up Child” — Lauren Daigle

World Music Album “Freedom” — Soweto Gospel Choir

Score Soundtrack for Visual Media “Black Panther” — Ludwig Göransson, composer

New Age Album “Opium Moon” — Opium Moon

American Roots Song “The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters

Bluegrass Album “The Travelin’ McCourys” — The Travelin’ McCourys

Traditional Blues Album “The Blues Is Alive and Well” — Buddy Guy

Contemporary Blues Album “Please Don’t Be Dead” — Fantastic Negrito

Folk Album “All Ashore” — Punch Brothers

Country Song “Space Cowboy” — Luke Laird, Shane McAnally and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters

Opera Recording “Bates: The (R)evolution of Steve Jobs” — Michael Christie, conductor; Sasha Cooke, Jessica E. Jones, Edward Parks, Garrett Sorenson and Wei Wu; Elizabeth Ostrow, producer

Reggae Album “44/876” — Sting and Shaggy

Jazz Vocal Album “The Window” — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Latin Jazz Album “Back to the Sunset” — Dafnis Prieto Big Band

R&B Song “Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai and Dijon McFarlane, songwriters