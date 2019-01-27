'Triple Play' to perform at Historic Chief Theater

Co-sponsored by BSU and the Bemidji Symphony Orchestra, tickets are $30/adult and $15/student. Seating is general admission and limited. Tickets can be purchased at the door, Lueken's North and South, and online at www.brownpapertickets.com. More information is available at www.BemidjiSymphony.org.

Grammy-nominated composer Chris Brubeck's "Triple Play" is the name given to the three musicians, Peter Madcat Ruth (on harmonica, guitar, jaw harp, percussion & vocals), Joel Brown, (folk and classical acoustic guitar and vocals) and Brubeck (electric bass, bass trombone, piano & vocals). Collectively they bring "a rare level of joy, virtuosity, and American spirit to the folk, blues, jazz and classical music they perform," a release said.

Triple Play's musical roots go back nearly 40 years in each member's history. Brubeck and Madcat have toured and recorded together in different settings since 1969, first as young rock musicians in the group "New Heavenly Blue" (with albums on RCA and Atlantic Records), "Sky King"(on Columbia), and then as jazz musicians touring the world with Dave Brubeck.

The trio plays in concert halls, clubs and festivals all over the country, including performing many of Brubeck's symphonic arrangements with orchestras across the U.S. Recently they played a set at the Monterey Jazz Festival and later that evening were featured in the premiere of Dave Brubeck's Cannery Row Suite. Paul deBarros, writer for the Seattle Times and Downbeat, wrote: "Triple Play is what jazz always was and always should be about: good-time rhythm, unbridled joy and the sweet release but bittersweet aftertaste of the blues. If there's a better old-time blues and jazz harmonica player out there than Madcat Ruth, I'd sure love to know where he lives."