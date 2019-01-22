Brown was detained after a 24-year-old woman filed a rape complaint alleging that he sexually assaulted her last week at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Paris, according to Agence France-Presse. The alleged victim said she had met Brown at the Paris nightclub Le Crystal before going to the hotel, according to reports.

The French celebrity magazine Closer first reported the story, elements of which were later confirmed by Reuters, AFP and AP.

Brown's lawyer and record label, RCA, have not responded to requests for comment.

Though Brown, from Virginia, is a Grammy-winning star with numerous hit songs to his name, his professional accomplishments have long been overshadowed by reports of violent behavior.

In 2009, he pleaded guilty to assault after beating his then-girlfriend, pop superstar Rihanna; he served five years probation and several months of community service. In 2013, Brown was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault following an altercation outside a hotel in Washington, D.C.

The next year, he served a brief stint in jail after being expelled from a rehab facility, and in 2016 he was arrested at his home in Los Angeles after allegedly pointing a gun at a woman and engaging in an hours-long standoff with police. He was later released after posting a $250,000 bail. At the time, his lawyer called the allegations "demonstrably false."

This article was written by Kayla Epstein, a reporter for The Washington Post.