The film, which was shot over 17 days in Park Rapids, debuts on Showtime On Demand on Thursday, Oct. 1. On Saturday, it arrives on YouTubeVimeo and the filmmakers’ website sleepercell.tv. Amazon Prime will start hosting it on Tuesday.

Minnesota natives Wyatt McDill and Megan Huber wrote, directed and produced the movie, which they describe as “a puzzle film, like ‘Memento’ crossed with ‘Cop Car.’ ” It stars Morgan Krantz (“In the Dark”), Maya Stojan (“Agents of Shield”), Nathan Phillips (“Snakes on a Plane”) and Scott MacDonald (“Jarhead”) and was shot using an all-Minnesotan crew.

McDill and Huber are married and run their own film company, Sleeper Cell. They divide their time between Minnesota and Los Angeles.

“3 Day Weekend” follows the story of an amateur camper who stumbles upon a kidnapping in progress. The film tells the tale from three different viewpoints — the camper and the two kidnappers — and is unresolved until the final shot. And there’s no dialogue.

“If you like escape rooms or jigsaw puzzles or mystery novels or crossword puzzles, this might be the story for you,” McDill said. “We wanted to make a film that we’d want to watch, one that starts fast and challenges the viewer with a complicated puzzle, from beginning to end.”

“3 Day Weekend” had a special screening at last year’s Twin Cities Film Festival — where McDill won an award for the screenplay — before making its world premiere at the Cinequest Film Festival in San Jose. It earned warm reviews, with the San Jose Mercury News calling it out as one of the films not to miss at the festival.

McDill and Huber have another feature, the comedy “Hollywood Fringe,” screening at this year’s Twin Cities Film Fest, which starts Oct. 22. They’re also in discussions to direct an online version of the New Standards’ annual holiday show, which can’t be held live this year due to the pandemic.