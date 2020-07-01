FARGO — The Fourth of July is a fun holiday, traditionally celebrated with backyard barbecues, days on the beach, reunions with family and friends and, of course, fireworks.

This year, between the heat, the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and just the state of current events, we don’t blame you if you want to lay low. This Independence Day may be the perfect time to Netflix and chill out.

There are plenty of great streaming options out there and you can spend hours looking for just the right title on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Hulu or other platforms. Here are some trendy movie suggestions followed by another title that may pair well to give you more quality couch time.

If you're watching “Hamilton” (Disney+):

The biggest Broadway musical of the last decade has the biggest buzz of any new streaming title, with this version recorded live on the stage and coming to your home starting Friday, July 3. Learn a bit of history with hip-hop rhythms, all underscoring America’s heritage of immigration and diversity.

Consider “1776” (Prime Video):

If you like your history lessons delivered with rhythm and rhyme but are looking for more traditional show tune-type toe-tapping, tune into this 1972 film adaptation of the stage musical. Some of the dialogue and lyrics are the actual written words of those that created the Declaration of Independence. Added bonus, you get to hear William Daniels as founding father John Adams sing “Piddle, Twiddle and Resolve,” while thinking, “Is that Mr. Feeny from 'Boy Meets World'?"

If you're watching “Da Five Bloods” (Netflix):

Spike Lee’s latest film premiered on Netflix on June 12 and it’s a look at the experience of Black soldiers in Vietnam that echoes the Black Lives Matter movement of today.

Consider “Glory” (Prime Video):

Of course, Black American soldiers served their country in other wars, with Lee previously looking at World War II in 2008’s “Miracle at St. Anna.” Go back even further, to 1989’s “Glory,” to see a portrayal of Black soldiers fighting for the Union in the American Civil War. The film stumbles over a white savior storyline, but that doesn’t overshadow Denzel Washington’s Oscar-winning performance or that of Morgan Freeman.

If you're watching “Knives Out” (Prime Video):

If you’re looking for a clever whodunit, it’s hard to top last year’s “Knives Out.” Even with the murder being revealed about a quarter of the way into the film, a mystery is still afoot until the very end of this sleuth film. The star-studded ensemble may make you think twice about spending too much time with your family.

Consider “Clue” (Prime Video):

“Knives Out” is an homage to the Agatha Christie murder mysteries as well as this 1985 madcap, black comedy. Like the namesake board game, this whodunnit has a number of different outcomes, all done with campy glee.

If you're watching “Jaws” (Hulu):

Steven Spielberg didn’t just change the film industry with this 1975 thriller, he challenged the calming notion of a day at the beach with the tagline, “You’ll never go in the water again.” The film still holds up as one of the best man-versus-nature conflicts in large part to the mood he created through music and not showing the shark early on.

Consider “Anaconda” (Prime Video):

Countless filmmakers have tried to make the next “Jaws” through feeble sequels, blatant rip-offs and, more recently, moody stabs at the sense of dread in the water, like “The Shallows” and “47 Meters Down.” This 1997 creature feature moves from the ocean to the Amazon River and replaces a shark with a deadly snake hungry for humans. The CGI is dated now and is nowhere near as thrilling as the older effects in “Jaws,” but “Anaconda” has grown more campy and delightfully bad with time. And it makes you think twice about dipping your toes in the water, or picking up Jon Voight and his ridiculous accent as a river hitchhiker.