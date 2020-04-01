Maybe you dusted off that old anthology of short stories from college and YouTubed "how to knit socks."

So, now what?

Here are some sheltering-in-place streaming picks for whatever you’re craving from the couch.

If you need a laugh

“John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch”

Starring stand-up comedian Mulaney and a talented group of young performers, this is a throwback to the variety shows of the ’80s and ‘90s. Right away, it’s got the oddball edge of shows for kids, but maybe more for adults, like “Ren and Stimpy.” “Sometimes, I say ‘I don’t have kids, yet,’ but that’s just to appease certain people,” says Mulaney. Cut to a kiddo knowingly shaking her head. Expect high-caliber musical numbers, a sequence of splits, LOL-worthy writing by Mulaney and Marika Sawyer (“Saturday Night Live”), and cameos from David Byrne, Jake Gyllenhaal, Natasha Lyonne, Richard Kind, André De Shields.

This one’s a soul-brightener in the time of COVID-19.

1:10, TV-PG, Netflix

“Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty”

Fortune Feimster (“The Mindy Project”) cracks wise about a flopped stint on the swim team, and being a doppelganger for “the fat kid from the movie, ‘The Sandlot,’” and a Lifetime epiphany. Feimster’s standup is personal, full of laugh-out-loud humor, a pure example of stepping into your power as you are. Watch for anecdotes about arm massages, debutante training and an intro to salsa dancing.

1:01, TV-MA, available on Netflix

“Schitt’s Creek”

Johnny Rose and fam are evicted from their wealthy life, with nowhere to turn besides Schitt’s Creek, the rural town they bought as a joke. With nothing left to do, Johnny, Moira, David and Alexis have to figure out how to pass the time in their new lives. A lot of the laughs come from the intense disparity between rich and regular, and the heart comes in watching a lessening divide. Starring Christopher Guest alums Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, along with Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy. Watch for Moira’s questionable accent and vernacular, Daniel’s skirts and sweaters in summer and more.

5 seasons, episodes average 20 minutes, available on Hulu, Netflix

If you wanna think …

"Taylor Swift: Miss Americana"

Music icon Taylor Swift opens up about her stardom, her silence, the Kanye thing in the Netflix documentary “Miss Americana.” Director Lana Wilson (“20 Feet from Stardom”) uses Swift’s songwriting as the narrative to the artist’s tool in shedding societal expectation and unearthing who she is, values and efforts she supports.

Wilson does a great job of staying on point, and “Miss Americana” feels intimate, yet carefully constructed — revealing Swift’s heart, but only the parts and the message she wants to tell you.

More than about Swift and her music, “Miss Americana” is about the where we live, what we believe, and what we’re willing to shed to stand up. Official selection at Sundance.

1:25, TV-MA, available on Netflix

If you wanna direct panic elsewhere …

"The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez"

This is a six-part limited series fit for true crime aficionados and newbies. This charts the heinous death of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez at the hand of his mother and her boyfriend. More than the crime, this docu-series digs into the flaws of the system that paved the way to his murder after years of documented abuse. Based on former L.A. Times reporter Garrett Therol’s in-depth investigation, this one’s rough and requires breaks.

6 episodes, about 60 minutes each, TV-MA, available on Netflix

"The Invitation"

Will heads to a dinner party hosted by his ex-wife. Set at the home they used to share, it’s a reunion of old friends, an intro to new ones, and tensions rise in this slow-burn thriller that’s like none I’ve ever seen. Director Karyn Kusama (“Jennifer’s Body”) is a master storyteller, working with perspective, light and dark and spatial play on-screen. You’ll keep catching more from this even after a couple of views. Starring: Logan Marshall-Green, Tammy Blanchard.

1:40, Not Rated, Amazon Prime, Netflix

