Tomorrow is the big day. On Hollywood's golden night, several films will be honored in a plethora of categories, including the big prize, Best Picture. Here's my pick for that category and the two writing categories.

Best Picture

The nominees:

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Who will win: A few weeks ago, this race was anyone's guess. In the past month, though, "1917" has surged. It earned the Producers Guild of America award, the Golden Globe for Best Drama and the Best Picture from the British Academy of Film and Television Arts.

In the past decade, the PGA award winners went on to win Best Picture seven times. While not a perfect predictor, it puts "1917" in a good position to win the top prize.

Who could win: If "1917" doesn't take home Best Picture, there's a good chance "Parasite" could. It has won several awards for best foreign film and picked up a huge victory for best ensemble from the Screen Actors Guild. The biggest question is if it can overcome the language barrier. Last year the foreign language film "Roma" had some momentum, but was passed up.

Who should win: "Jojo Rabbit" was my No. 1 movie of 2019, so I'd be very happy with that winning. However, "1917" was my No. 4 movie so I'd have no issues if that pulls through.

Snubbed: The fact that "The Lighthouse" wasn't nominated for Best Picture is an absolute shame. Also, just for the scope and scale of the filmmaking process, "Avengers: Endgame" should've been nominated. Not win, but get a nomination.

Best Original Screenplay

The nominees:

1917

Knives Out

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

Who will win: "Parasite" has been on fire in this category lately and is likely to win. It won the category at the BAFTA awards and earned a gigantic victory by winning Original Screenplay at the Writers Guild of America awards. It's in prime position to win the statue.

Who could win: "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" could still come from behind and win this thing, as it did earn nods from the Critics' Choice and Golden Globes. Quentin Tarantino has earned wins in this category from the Academy before, so it's not impossible.

Who should win: "Parasite" would be very well deserving of this win, as Bong Joon Ho wrote (and directed) an incredible thriller. However, both "Knives Out" and "Marriage Story" had fantastic scripts, too, and they would be fine selections.

Snubbed: It seems like a broken record, I know, but "The Lighthouse" was snubbed here, too. One of the monologues by Willem Dafoe in that movie alone should have given it a nomination. Arguments could also be made for "Booksmart" and "The Last Black Man in San Francisco" to be nominated.

Best Adapted Screenplay

The nominees:

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

The Two Popes

Who will win: Like "Parasite," "Jojo Rabbit" earned wins at the BAFTA and WGA ceremonies. Right now, the satirical comedy is the front-runner and it will likely stay that way on Oscar night. This is certainly one of the closer races to watch Sunday, but "Jojo Rabbit" will likely stay ahead.

Who could win: If not "Jojo Rabbit," the Academy will probably go with "Little Women." The movie earned a Critics' Choice award in the category and a University of Southern California Scripter award. Perhaps one of the reasons why it won't overtake "Jojo," though, is that there have been several "Little Women" adaptations already.

Who should win: Again, "Jojo Rabbit" is my No. 1 film from last year, so it's my hope that it wins. As I liked "Little Women" last year too, though, I'd be happy with that winning as well.