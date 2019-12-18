It's almost here! "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," directed by J.J. Abrams, hits theaters on Dec. 20, 2019. Starring Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver and Billie Lourd, the movie is part of an iconic (or maybe uber-iconic) film/television series and merchandising empire. The 10 Star Wars movies have raked in more than $9 billion at the box office, according to "Entertainment Weekly" - and don't even get us started on the merchandising. (What can't you buy with "Star Wars" logo on it?)