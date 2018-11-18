The picture, directed by Paul Schrader, who also wrote "Taxi Driver," follows the story of the Rev. Ernst Toller, a pastor at a historic First Reformed Church in upstate New York. On the outside, Toller (played by Ethan Hawke) appears to be handling his position at the church well, regularly giving tours and making sure everything is running smoothly.

However, as the first act goes on, it becomes obvious that Toller is facing a growing despair because of what's going on in the world, his own health, and situation related to some of his congregation members. The film explores how Toller deals with his hopelessness and how it impacts the world around him.

"First Reformed" is a brilliant, somber feature. The movie works phenomenally as both a thriller with interesting twists and turns, as well as a thought-provoking drama. Regarding the latter, themes of doubt and pessimism are heavily explored in rather intriguing fashion and there's constantly a sense of dread.

So, this is certainly a film dealing with heavy subject matter, and it's a slow-burn, too. Which means sequences of characters simply talking or just doing day-to-day tasks carry so much more emotion underneath. And being a film that moves at a slower pace, the audience is able to absorb more of what's happening.

Making these aspects work was the cast, especially Hawke. The man deserves an Oscar nomination for this performance for sure, if not the statue itself. Hawke's performance is absolutely gripping, and an audience hangs on every word he says, whether it's his inner monologue while he's writing in a journal or his conversations with others.

Toller's struggles as a character were well drafted in the screenplay, and Hawke does tremendous work bringing them to life on screen. This is arguably the best performance of his career.

The rest of the cast is well balanced, too, with an award caliber performance from Amanda Seyfried, and a surprisingly strong dramatic performance from comedian Cedric "The Entertainer" Kyles. Some other cast members lending solid work in supporting roles were Philip Ettinger and Victoria Hill.

A huge amount of credit also has to go to cinematographer Alexander Dynan, who does exquisite work with the camera here. There is a plethora of interesting angles used giving the film a definite artistic flair. This is aided by very good lighting and coloring to help set the mood. Best of all, though, is how many long takes are featured with the camera remaining stationary. Some scenes of the movie have very few edits, and the camera simply lingers on the characters, allowing the gravity of each sequence to transcend onto the audience.

"First Reformed," rated R, is a very gloomy movie, and may not be for everyone. But, for me, it worked from start to finish. It's a film that's so captivating and doesn't let go. 5 out of 5.

