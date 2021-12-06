"Just two years out of college we find David working at a local newspaper without having a column of his own. His lack of confidence keeps him from achieving his goals. His tardiness is legendary, and his idea of success is to allow it to come along and tap him on the shoulder," the book synopsis reads. "Realizing that time is running out, David accepts a challenge by his editor to complete a journey and to write a story which could have life-changing effects.

"Now, David must choose either to amend his ways or face termination. If he decides to go, he must hurry to catch a train which only can be seen by those willing to climb aboard.

"The journey begins when David reaches the platform leading to New Beginnings. The path to town is not an easy one and many a weary traveler has fallen short of the ultimate destination of reaching Papa's Island. When choices are made; trials and temptations soon follow and David is sure to find trouble lurking around every bend. So let's be careful as we follow David to see just how far he goes, for the truth is found within the promise which lies somewhere just in front of him."