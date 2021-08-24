BEMIDJI -- Puposky resident Cate Belleveau has announced the release of her travel memoir “Kayak Cate,” which highlights the four years she spent paddling every lake in Beltrami County, along with her other world travels.

The memoir will take readers on a literary journey to the many places she has adventured, including Kyrgyzstan, New Zealand, Mount Everest Base Camp and Beltrami County lakes, Belleveau told the Pioneer in 2020.

Belleveau began the challenge of kayaking the county’s 294 lakes when she was encouraged by her husband to truly get to know her own backyard with its world-class beauty.

The journey is now highlighted in the memoir with her photography, essays and poetry. She said local readers of her book can expect to learn how “we have gorgeous, wild and world-class lakes, where there's not a single person on them,” Belleveau told the Pioneer.

“Within a span of an hour, you're going to see great blue herons, loons, otters, beavers, every imaginable songbird; and you're going to see beautiful flora, you're going to see irises,” Belleveau said.

Belleveau previously published a book for children, a play and poetry in various anthologies. She is a retired educator with a master’s degree in environmental education and natural resources and has a passion for empowering youth, particularly young women.

She is available for presentations for youth and community groups and can be reached at kayakc2@me.com. The memoir can be preordered at a discount at riverfeetpress.com.