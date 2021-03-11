BEMIDJI -- Corinda Edevold’s children finally get to find out what’s on the other side of the fence.

Well, sort of.

Edevold’s recently published book, titled “The Other Side of the Fence: Ana and the Lilys,” is a middle grade fantasy that takes the reader into a new and strange world. The Bemidji mother of five said it’s the first of three books in a series inspired by her three daughters.

“We actually have a fence in our woods,” Edevold said, “and they asked when they were younger if they could cross the fence. We told them no because that was not our property. You could just see their little faces, and I remember looking at them and wondering what they were imagining. So that was my inspiration for this book.”

It can be purchased on Amazon or at Sunrise Natural Foods & Crafts in Bemidji. Sunrise co-owner and local artist Sarah Peterson created the cover art for the 143-page book.

Corinda (Riggs) Edevold grew up near Itasca State Park, 30 miles from the nearest town. She is a graduate of Bagley High School and Bemidji State University. She has worked at First National Bank Bemidji, Sanford Health and Bank Forward. Last year, with her youngest child entering kindergarten and in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, Edevold accepted a remote position with FM Home Loans, a company based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Working from her home in the country northwest of Bemidji, Edevold is a loan processor working with her team on mortgages in New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“A person can do almost anything from home now,” she said. “It’s been fantastic. They sent all of my equipment to my house, and all I need is a good internet connection, which thanks to Paul Bunyan Communications we have a wonderful connection in this area.”

While busy with a full-time job and an active family, Corinda wasn’t sure her dream of writing a book was attainable. But husband Scott encouraged her to complete the project that began a couple of years ago.

“I had always wanted to write books,” she said. “I’ve always had ideas and I’ve always loved reading. Our children love reading. My husband said, ‘We’re not getting any younger, and you’re not going to get any less busy, so I think you should start.’”

The story follows Ana, the middle of three sisters, through her adventures after the girls decide to cross the forbidden fence. The sisters get separated and go off on their own adventures.

“This book follows Ana through her adventure,” Edevold said, “then I envision the next two following the other sisters, Lizzie and Becca. They’re with different people, different characters in the book. So they’ll have quite different adventures.”

She said her daughters, McKenzie, Audrey and Emma, have enjoyed sharing the book with their friends.

“When the girls got a little bit older a few years ago they started asking me for recommendations on what books to read,” Corinda said. “I thought I could turn that into a story that they would enjoy. So I started off with that idea.”

Peterson, who met Edevold when both worked at First National Bank, was impressed when she read a draft of the book.

“I picked that book up and I read it in I think it was two days,” Peterson said. “I thought it was wonderful, just kind of a fantasy escape. Her imagery was just there. I had in my mind what it looked like, so that’s what I painted.”