BEMIDJI -- Jennifer Schultz will be selling and signing copies of her new novel, "Hearts of Prey" from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 25, at 401 Beltrami Ave. Attendees are asked to wear face masks.

"Hearts of Prey" is a paranormal novel that follows Shaka Reed, a young woman living in northeastern Minnesota, as she tries to juggle two separate identities: one as a woman forging her own path in the world, and another as a supernatural who is able to shape-shift into a wolf.

Not even her closest friend Rena knows about her secret ability, but when she receives an unexpected warning from a mysterious stranger that people like her are being kidnapped, Shaka quickly understands that she must learn to trust someone or she may be next.

Schultz was raised in Pequot Lakes, and attended both Northwest Technical College and Bemidji State University. While in college, she was the recipient of the William T. Elliot scholarship for Creative Writing while earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree. She currently lives in Thief River Falls and works as a registered nurse. This is her first full length novel.