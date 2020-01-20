FARGO — Former North Dakota U.S. Sen. Byron Dorgan visited Fargo with a new book in tow Monday, Jan. 20.

Dozens lined up at Barnes & Noble for Dorgan to sign copies of his book, "The Girl in the Photograph," which tells the story of his friendship with a Native American woman named Tamara DeMaris, who was beaten while living in a foster home in 1990.

Dorgan, who is a New York Times bestselling author of several books, said he was surprised by the number of people who turned out for the signing.

"It really warms my heart to see this crowd and the people who are interested in reading this book," he said. "I've indicated that it's a hard story to write."

Dorgan said every dollar made on his book will go to DeMaris and the Center for Native American Youth, which he started.

The former senator and his supporters also discussed the state of national politics and the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Dorgan hopes the next election can fix division in Congress.

"There's so much bitterness and rancid anger in our politics," Dorgan said. "People deserve and expect much, much better."

Dorgan served 12 years in the House of Representatives, and 18 in the Senate before deciding not to run for reelection after his term ended in 2010. He has since joined Washington, D.C.-based lobbying firm Arent Fox, where he serves as a senior policy adviser and co-chair of its government relations practice.