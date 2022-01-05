MILAN, Minn. — Rosemaling artist Karen Jenson was painting a plate on her lap while surrounded by her works in a booth at the Norsk Høstfest , a large Scandinavian festival in Minot, North Dakota, when she looked down to see two large pairs of feet.

They belonged to identical twins Arvid Swenson and Aaron Swenson, who towered in front of her. Their love for Norwegian art had drawn them to her booth like “bees to honey,” Jenson laughed.

“Hi guys,” she said.

“They couldn’t even look at me and smile. They had to look away,” said Jenson, recalling their first, bashful encounter.

It was the start of a wonderful friendship, and the beginning of what Jenson now calls “the best years of my life.”

The twins from rural Flom, Minnesota, became regular visitors to her home in Milan.

The Swenson brothers are carpenters and woodworking artists in their own right. Like Jenson, Aaron Swenson is a gold medal winner at the Vesterheim Norwegian American Museum in Decorah, Iowa. He is recognized for his Scandinavian woodworking, while Jenson, of course, is known for her Norwegian rosemaling.

During ongoing visits, the brothers transformed Jenson’s once nondescript home in Milan into the Trestuen Garden Gallery. The brothers started by attaching a studio for their hard-working artist friend after learning she had been essentially trapped one day in the hand-me-down building she had been using.

“One day, I slammed the door shut and the whole thing went 'ugh.' I couldn’t even get out. I had to call Delores Thompson to throw her body against the door so I could get out,” said Jenson, laughing at the memory.

The brothers cut conifers from her garden and made beams in her home. Trestuen is Swedish for “tree room.” Their craftsmanship and hand-carved woodwork shaped the design room by room, and Jenson painted each in Norwegian rosemaling and Swedish dalamalning. Over 50 years of her art make this house a work of art in and of itself, and the same can be said for the woodworking crafts of the brothers.

“Everything is built around the love of nature,” said Ron Porep, director of the Milan Village Arts School.

The Milan Village Arts School is now early into a campaign with a goal of purchasing the house from the Jenson family. The goal is to preserve the house and maintain it as it was always intended to be. Jenson and her husband had purchased the house in the 1960s and raised four children in it.

Jenson, now 86, has been living the last couple of years in an assisted living facility in Appleton. She makes occasional visits to the house. “Oof, it’s hard to leave it,” she said. “Every time I go back, it's hard to leave.” She said she is hopeful for the campaign to save it.

The Milan Village Arts School began leasing the house in March 2020, or two weeks before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Porep said the goal had been to rent rooms in the house to students and teachers participating in the Milan Village Arts School programs, while also keeping the home available for art exhibits, tours and events. COVID has interrupted those plans, but not the mission.

The Milan Village Arts School has raised $45,000 toward the eventual purchase of the house. The goal is to raise possibly as much as $400,000, with intentions of setting aside an endowment to help fund its ongoing operations and upkeep.

It may seem an ambitious undertaking for a relatively small, folk art school, but a worthy one, according to Porep. “Until you see it and walk through the house, you don’t realize how special the house is.”

He is still unable to walk through the house without discovering something he had not seen before. The Milan Village Arts School describes the house as a “masterpiece of design, color and Scandinavian art.” It includes a gallery, painting studio, master bedroom, Swedish bedroom, Norwegian bedroom, library and Swedish-inspired kitchen. The house is surrounded by gardens that reflect Jenson’s passion for gardening and nature.

Porep and the Milan Village Arts School are optimistic about reaching the goal of preserving the Trestuen Garden Gallery. That optimism is reinforced every time he has the opportunity to lead someone through it. Invariably, he said, they are “amazed.”

For information on how to support the campaign, visit givemn.org/organization/Milan-Village-Arts-School.