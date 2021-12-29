BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Sculpture Walk has added five new members to its board of directors.

The new board members are:

Eric Carlson, assistant professor of technology, art and design at Bemidji State University.

Shawn Carlson, training coordinator in Red Lake Nation.

Dale Dreyer, college lab services specialist at Bemidji State University.

Melanie Mendez, administrative assistant at Explore Chiropractic and Reflexions of Health.

Tim Nelsen, artist at Nelsen Studios in Bemidji.

According to a release, the board recognizes these past directors for their tremendous volunteer services: Al Belleveau, Cate Belleveau, Tricia Lund and Stacey Lundberg. The Belleveaus were instrumental in creating the BSW in 1999 and helped lead it for the past 22 years, both serving in various leadership positions.

Additionally, the BSW has opened its call for the 2022 sculpture competition, and local artists are invited to submit. Winning artwork will be displayed in Bemidji for one year beginning May 2022. Information to submit can be found at bemidjisculpture.com. For more information, email BSW co-chair Dave Close at dclose@bemidjisculpture.com.

The Bemidji Sculpture Walk is a nonprofit organization founded in 1999 that seeks, selects, acquires (on loan), displays and maintains sculptures in Bemidji in the interest of public arts and cultural promotion and in support of local businesses.

Its activities are made possible in part by the voters of Minnesota, through grants from the Region 2 Arts Council, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund, the release said.