BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, to showcase artist Saber DeMare.

"Saber’s art has a strongly meditative, spiritual quality. Creative since his youth and always fond of coloring outside the lines, Saber has exhibited in galleries across Minnesota," a release said. "He was active in 'Artability' in the Twin Cities for over 20 years, winning multiple awards in their contests and exhibitions, including best in show."

Gallery North will also feature new members Linda Rother and Shannon Reyes at the event.

Rother is a photographer and mixed media artist, currently living in the Lake George area. She is an outdoors person, passionate about her images. Capturing moonlit nights with deer, horses, cows, birds and insects is her newly rediscovered passion, the release said.

Reyes' passions include painting, jewelry making, crafting soaps, lotions and macrame. Her acrylic paintings are often worked from images, completed over many sittings, and her macrame designs are all original and created without a pattern, the release said.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.