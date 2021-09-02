BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 3, to showcase artist Melanie Rietveld.

Rietveld is a self-taught mixed media artist who works with color, pattern and simple forms. After spending many years quilting, she wanted to break free from the rules that one must follow to produce a beautiful quilt, a release said.

"Melanie enjoys using vintage and modern papers combined with paint to express her love of nature, pets and family," the release said. "Melanie draws inspiration from the southern folk artists of today, as well as a few northern ones, and loves applying this style to subject matter from her life."

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.