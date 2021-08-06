BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Arts Endowment recently awarded a total of $16,408 to its 2021 grant and scholarship recipients.

According to a release, as a component fund of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, these awards were given based on the Endowment’s mission to create a community in which the arts flourish and enhance lives.

Headwaters Music and Arts of Bemidji received four different awards this year to support its goal to promote music, art and community.

“The grants we received have allowed us to dream a little bigger to go beyond normal programming and offer some special initiatives,” said Tricia Andrews, executive director of Headwaters Music and Arts. “We have extra funding to compensate instructors and artists more adequately, and to lead better quality art camps and musical theater camps.”

Headwaters has offered several summer camps so far and is holding an art camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 23-27 for those ages 9-15 for $150. They are also planning a community book reading of “One Goal: A Coach, a Team, and the Game That Brought a Divided Town Together” by author Amy Bass.

“Something like a ‘Bemidji Reads’ event to bring an artist from out of state to share her book with themes regarding race and inclusion is a way we’re investing in the community,” Andrews said. “The NMF’s idea of developing programs that we wouldn’t otherwise be able to do is a joy for me and for those involved with these initiatives.”

Listed below are all the recipients of this year’s BAAE grants and scholarships:

Bagley Area Arts Collaborative: Rosemaling Artists

Bagley Area Arts Collaborative: Prairie Stories and Music

St. Mark Lutheran School: Tone Chimes

Headwaters Music and Arts: Ukulele Lending Project

Headwaters Music and Arts: Bemidji Sings Competition

Headwaters Music and Arts: Choir Camp

Headwaters Music and Arts: Musical Theater Camp

Bemidji Symphony Orchestra: Believe in the Fun of Music Concert

Beltrami County Historical Society: Folk Art Learning Workshops

Bemidji Area Boys and Girls Club: Boy and Girls National Fine Arts Program

Bemidji Sculpture Walk: Pedestals for Sculpture Walk

Clear Waters Life Center: CWLC Gonvick Community Mural Project

In addition to the awards above, $2,200 was awarded on behalf of the Northwest Minnesota Foundation component fund. These recipients include:

Frederick Marshall Fund: Headwaters Music and Arts

Everett Wilimek Endowment for Orchestral String Studies: Headwaters Music and Arts

For more information about grant and scholarship opportunities, visit www.nwmf.org.