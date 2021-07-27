BEMIDJI -- Gallery North will host a First Friday open house reception from 2 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 6 to showcase artist Colleen Hilts.

Hilts started quilting and wood carving many years ago and has exhibited projects in galleries, craft shows, fairs and the Studio Cruise. She often uses many mediums in her quilting, using different styles of painting and embellishing with thread.

Hilts will have a wide variety of her work on display including appliquéd fabric pictures, table runners, quilted placemats, hand-carved Santas, fish and relief carvings, a release said.

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.