BEMIDJI -- Another summer staple returned to Bemidji this weekend after a 2020 cancellation.

Hundreds flocked to Watermark Art Center's Art in the Park festival on Saturday, July 17 to check out the vendors, food and more. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 18.

More than 100 vendors are at the 53rd annual festival with woodwork, photography, stained glass work, jewelry and more. Tents are set up in Library Park and on the green space south of the Watermark.

Music and a kids' art space are also featured in Library Park.