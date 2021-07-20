BEMIDJI -- Watermark Art Center will host Mark Makers Art Camp, a program that offers an immersive art experience to area youth, in August.

There will be two sessions of the camp:

The Mixed Media Camp will be held Aug. 2-5, and is open to youth ages 9-12. Campers will explore different art mediums including screen printing, acrylic paint, watercolor, pastel, clay, 3D sculpture, ink, printmaking and more.

The Mini Camp will be held Aug. 5-6, and is open to youth ages 6-8. Campers will experiment with different art mediums including paint, clay, printmaking, crayons, 3D sculpture and more.

To register, visit watermarkartcenter.org/ed. For more information, call (218) 444-7570 or email watermark@paulbunyan.net. This event is sponsored by First National Bank Bemidji.