BEMIDJI -- First Lutheran Church is set to host an exhibition of egg tempera paintings by Marley Kaul and a poetry reading by Geri Wilimek from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 15 in the Fellowship Hall Gallery.

Kaul and Wilimek recently collaborated on a new book entitled "For Now," published in December 2019. The book, which reveals how a poet and a painter have come to see the contemplative practice as essential to their art making, was recently recognized in both Midwest and national book award programs, a release said.

"For Now" took first place in the interior design category of the Midwest Book Awards during a virtual awards gala on June 26, and was also one of three finalists in the National Indie Excellence Book Awards in the interior design category.