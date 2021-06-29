Burger has been working with clay for around 50 years, and during his time at BSU he had two teachers help him on his journey with clay. He has also exhibited and participated in art fairs around the Minneapolis area. Burger's studio has been at its Bemidji location for around 30 years, the last 10 of which he has been working with wood and soda firing of functional stoneware, a release said.

Related: Events happening in the Bemidji area

For more information, visit gallerynorthbemidji.com.